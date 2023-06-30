DIU Solicits Commercial Tech for Novel Responsible Space Delivery Program

The Defense Innovation Unit is seeking commercial platforms that could help facilitate the delivery of cargo through, from and to space as part of the Novel Responsive Space Delivery program.

DIU said selected companies will develop prototypes of autonomous delivery systems that could be used to transport payloads from Earth to a trajectory or mission-designed orbit and facilitate the return of cargo from space to the Earth and through space from one orbit to another.

The program will kick off with a commercialization analysis, mission planning and nonrecurring engineering phase focused on government and commercial applications.

DIU said it expects the succeeding phases to include larger payloads and suborbital delivery of cargo for on-demand needs and addition of autonomous distribution for “last mile” delivery, among others.

The agency wants commercial platforms that could demonstrate flight-ready hardware within 90 days of award, are designed for autonomous operations and could help minimize the release of orbital debris, among other requirements.

Responses are due July 17.