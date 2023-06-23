DHS Chief of Staff Kristie Canegallo Appointed Acting Deputy Secretary

Kristie Canegallo, chief of staff of the Department of Homeland Security since January 2022, has been appointed to serve as deputy secretary of DHS on an interim basis.

She will assume the position on July 21 and succeed John Tien, who is stepping down after two years in the role, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced Thursday.

Canegallo has held various national security, domestic policy and management roles throughout her government career, including as deputy chief of staff to former President Obama from 2014 through 2017.

“In that role, she was charged with cross-agency implementation of many of the U.S. government’s most complex issues, including the successful implementation of the Affordable Care Act that expanded health care to tens of millions of Americans,” Mayorkas, a previous Wash100 awardee, said.

Before joining DHS, Canegallo was vice president of trust and safety at Google, where she oversaw the implementation of the company’s product safety policies.