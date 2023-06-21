Commerce Dept Team Unveils Selection Committee for Board of National Semiconductor Tech Center

The Department of Commerce’s CHIPS for America team has named five industry leaders to a committee that will select the board members of a nonprofit organization charged with operating the proposed National Semiconductor Technology Center.

NSTC is a key component of the CHIPS and Science Act’s research and development program, the National Institute of Standards and Technology said Tuesday.

“We want the NSTC to be an engine of innovation, supporting and extending U.S. leadership in semiconductor research, design, engineering and advanced manufacturing for decades to come. This selection committee is the next step to helping us stand up the NSTC and ensure it succeeds for generations,” said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

The members of the selection committee are:

Brenda Wilkerson, president and CEO of global nonprofit AnitaB.org

Don Rosenberg, a fellow in residence at the University of California San Diego’s School of Global Policy and Strategy and a venture partner at Anzu Partners

Janet Foutty, a principal with Deloitte Consulting LLP and former executive chair of the board of Deloitte US

Jason Matheny, president and CEO of RAND Corp.

John Hennessy, a professor of electrical engineering and computer science at Stanford University and chairman of Alphabet

The selection panel will act independently of the Commerce Department and will end no later than Aug. 31.