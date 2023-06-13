Booz Allen’s Steve Escaravage Receives 2023 Wash100 Award From Jim Garrettson

Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson recently presented Steve Escaravage , executive vice president of artificial intelligence and analytics at Booz Allen Hamilton , with his 2023 Wash100 Award.

The esteemed Wash100 Award represents the highest honor in the vast government contracting industry. In its historic 10th run, the award’s voting committee once again put each candidate through a complex vetting process, during which each individual’s past accomplishments and potential for future success were carefully considered.

This year, Escaravage won his second Wash100 Award for his work to drive advancements in AI and bring the technology to the federal government. Throughout 2022, Escaravage spoke extensively about the potential for AI in the public sector in both interviews and written pieces and led the creation of Booz Allen’s partnership with C3 AI. Click here to read his full profile.

Since his induction into the 2023 Wash100 class, Escaravage has already taken Booz Allen’s AI business to new heights.

In March, the firm chose Latent AI to support the Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office with developing and deploying AI and machine learning models at the tactical edge. More recently, Booz Allen’s corporate venture capital arm made a strategic investment in responsible AI-focused company Credo AI.

Booz Allen is sponsoring ExecutiveBiz’s Trusted AI and Autonomy Forum, an event which will bring together AI experts to share their insights on the rapidly evolving field. Click here to learn more and register to attend the event on September 12.