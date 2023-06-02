BAE Systems Initiates National Security-Focused Technology Partnership Program

BAE Systems has introduced a new technology partnership initiative to cultivate relationships between its intelligence and security business unit and other organizations.

The Mission Advantage project is intended to drive collaboration between BAE Systems and program members to accelerate the delivery of advanced technologies and increase mission readiness for customers, the McLean, Virginia-based contractor announced on Wednesday.

Daniel Perkins , director of strategy and technology partnerships for BAE Systems’ intelligence and security arm, said that Mission Advantage will help the company better address complicated national security challenges and swiftly respond to changing client demands.

“Together with our partners, we’re unlocking and creating synergies that provide our customers a significant technological edge in support of national security,” he said.

Under the initiative, participating organizations will work alongside BAE Systems to assist customers with digital modernization through integration and advanced mission engineering or by providing dual-use commercial technologies useful to national security missions.

The project offers its participants the chance to grow their businesses through collaboration, mentorships, scalability and expanded access to customer opportunities. It will also allow BAE Systems to widen its portfolio of radar, cybersecurity, digital engineering and modeling and simulation capabilities.

Mission Advantage represents a continuation of BAE Systems’ recent partnership efforts. In December 2022, the organization teamed with Elbit Systems, Curtiss-Wright and QinetiQ to develop the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle .

The previous month, BAE Systems formed a partnership with Purisolve, a small business, to create Promoveo Solutions. The new information technology-focused organization resulted from a U.S. Small Business Administration-approved mentoring agreement between the two parent companies.