911 Veteran Renee Gordon Appointed Vice Chair of FirstNet Authority Board

Renee Gordon, director of the emergency communications center in Alexandria, Virginia, has been appointed vice chair of the First Responder Network Authority board.

Gordon has been a member of the FirstNet Authority board since November 2022 and brings to the position extensive experience in public safety operations, the independent authority said Thursday.

She succeeds Richard Carrizzo, who held the vice chair position for more than two years before becoming the organization’s board chair in April.

“Her deep understanding of the nexus between 9-1-1 and first responder communications will help us further evolve the network and support the men and women who put their lives on the line every day,” Carrizzo commented on Gordon’s experience.

Gordon also led 9-1-1 emergency communications in Baltimore, Maryland, from 2014 to 2020.