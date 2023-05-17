Vice Adm. Jeffrey Hughes Nominated as Deputy Chief of Staff for Capability Development

Navy Vice Adm. Jeffrey Hughes deputy chief of naval operations for warfighting development, N7, within the service branch’s office of chief of naval operations, has been nominated to serve as deputy chief of staff for capability development for Supreme Allied Command Transformation.

Lloyd Austin, secretary of the Department of Defense and a 2023 Wash100 awardee, announced Hughes’ nomination through a news release published Tuesday.

If confirmed, Hughes would succeed Lt. Gen. Dave Julazadeh and be responsible for developing strategic and operational capability requirements on behalf of NATO member countries.

Hughes previously served as commander of Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing, U.S. Pacific Fleet; commander of Navy Recruiting Command, head of Expeditionary Strike Group 2; and deputy chief of naval personnel and commander of Navy Personnel Command.

He also held shore staff assignments, including executive assistant to the director, Air Warfare (OPNAV N98) and Navy Space Command Detachment Alfa officer-in-charge.