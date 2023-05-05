Space Systems Command Selects Po Shiue as Warfighter Integration Office Director

The U.S. Space Systems Command has chosen Po Shiue from Amazon‘s Project Kuiper as director of its Warfighter Integration Office, he announced in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Shiue has nearly 28 years of experience in aeronautics, serving in both the public and private sectors.

He worked for more than four years as an acquisition officer at the U.S. Air Force, then moved to vehicle manufacturer ZF Group as systems engineer for the National Polar-orbiting Operational Environmental Satellite System. He returned to military service as an acquisition manager and aeronautical engineer in the Air Force Reserve in October 2001.

Shiue spent 12 years in Lockheed Martin‘s Mission Services division, assuming various roles from systems engineer to product lead of the Space-Based Infrared System. He brought his SBIRS knowledge and skills to the USAF, where he was appointed SBIRS crew commander.

In September 2021, he was named director of USAF Space Forces. A year later, he became part of the international business development team of Project Kuiper, Amazon’s initiative to deploy over 3,000 satellites in low-Earth orbit in order to increase global broadband Internet access.