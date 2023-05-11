Jonathan Pellish Appointed National Space Council Director of Civil Space Policy

Jonathan Pellish, a former senior staff at NASA, has been appointed director of civil space policy at the National Space Council within the Executive Office of the President.

“I look forward to working with many of you in the coming months as we support each other during this amazing era of scientific discovery and space exploration,” Pellish wrote in a LinkedIn post published Wednesday.

Prior to his appointment, Pellish led the planning and execution activities for NASA’s Electronic Parts and Packaging Program, which provides recommendations on the reliable use of electrical, electronic and electromechanical parts in aerospace applications.

Pellish also served as an associate division chief of the Electrical Engineering Division within the Engineering and Technology Directorate at the Goddard Space Flight Center.

He started his career at Goddard in 2008 as an aerospace engineer leading the radiation effects and analysis group.