GSA Requests Information on Spectrum Warfare Rapid Technology Augmentation Support Requirement

The General Services Administration’s Federal Acquisition Service is seeking information on a single-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide rapid technology augmentation support to the Air Force Research Laboratory.

The contract focuses on analysis and assessment, development and deployment and support and sustainment lines of efforts to support comprehensive rapid technology integration at AFRL Spectrum Warfare Division, according to a notice posted Friday on SAM.gov.

AFRL/RYW oversees the integration of commercial and government off-the-shelf technologies for air platforms designed to counter electromagnetic threats in contested and denied environments.

The IDIQ will consist of a one-year base period of performance, four option years and a six-month extension.

GSA anticipates issuing a request for proposals in the third quarter of 2023.

Responses to the request for information are due May 22.