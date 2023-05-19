Elsevier’s Muctar Ibrahim Talks Leadership Strategy, Business Challenges & More

As solution sales manager for Elsevier Research Intelligence ’s North American business, Muctar Ibrahim guides the sale of products designed to support organizations and professionals working to establish, execute and evaluate their research strategy and performance.

Ibrahim recently participated in an interview with the Potomac Officers Club, in which he illuminated the challenges on the business side of innovation, highlighted his core values and offered advice to those looking to advance their careers.

In this excerpt from the interview, Ibrahim notes two areas that companies should be focused on:

“With emerging technologies evolving at an unprecedented pace, businesses must adapt quickly to remain competitive. However, they also need to balance the need for speed with the need for quality and reliability. Rushing to market with a new product or service before it is fully developed can lead to costly mistakes and damage to a company’s reputation. As technology evolves, so do the skills required to innovate and stay ahead of the curve. This means that businesses need to invest in training and development programs to keep their employees’ skills up to date. However, it can be challenging to find and attract the right talent, particularly in fields like artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, which are in high demand.”

