CISA Recommendations Aim to Guide Federal RD&I in Enhancing Cyber-physical Critical Infrastructure

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued a white paper citing three major gaps in federal research and development efforts to strengthen cyber-physical critical infrastructure.

The report was developed by CISA’s Resilient Investment Planning and Development Working Group, and recommends strategic actions to leverage government funding to help drive R&D and innovation in cyber and physical infrastructure, CISA said Wednesday.

The paper, entitled “Research, Development, and Innovation for Enhancing Resilience of Cyber-physical Critical Infrastructure: Needs and Strategic Actions,” noted that sector-specific federal studies often result in systemic infrastructure risks.

R&D decision-makers need to consider the social aspects of cyber-physical infrastructure resilience, and how they will translate research knowledge into action, the working group wrote.

The agency recommended that government inter-agencies and their stakeholders collaborate to design models for identifying interconnected infrastructure risks. It also encouraged federal research groups to form RD&I testbeds, and team up with private and public, place-based institutions to effectively implement the relevant RD&I actions at the community level.