Brig. Gen. Scott Cain to Assume Command of Air Force Research Laboratory

Brig. Gen. Scott A. Cain
Brig. Gen. Scott A. Cain / Air Force Research Laboratory

Brig. Gen. Scott Cain will assume command of the Air Force Research Laboratory, succeeding Maj. Gen. Heather Pringle, who has served as the AFRL commander since June 2020 and is set to retire after 32 years of military service.

Cain joins AFRL from Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where he was director for air, space and cyberspace operations, the laboratory said Tuesday.

In his new role, Cain will oversee an organization with over $3 billion in annual budget and a workforce of more than 11,500 service members, civilian personnel and contractors.

He will also lead technology research and development efforts across AFRL to address emerging warfighting needs.

Gen. Duke Richardson, commander of Air Force Materiel Command, will host a change of command ceremony on June 5 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Hangar 2 to officially welcome Cain as the new AFRL commander.

