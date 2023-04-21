DOD Provides Tailor-Made Climate Assessment Tool to 6 Allied Countries

The U.S. Department of Defense has made customized versions of the Climate Assessment Tool available to the governments of Australia, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom.

On Thursday, DOD Offices of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Environment and Energy Resilience, and for Arctic and Global Resilience, held a ceremony to formally hand over the platform to embassy representatives of the allies.

The agency’s climate assessment platform is a common access card-enabled collection of climate data that can be used for research, analysis and the identification of regions that need environment-related studies.

DCAT systems were promised to the allied nations two years ago by the Biden administration, as part of a cooperative agreement on climate resilience and national security interoperability. Military departments can use the tool to pinpoint and analyze facilities needing strategies for climate exposure risk reduction.

Defense department leaders can also be guided by DCAT to compare climate and disaster risk levels in their agency’s components, DOD said.