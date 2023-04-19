Ronald Rowe Promoted to Secret Service Deputy Director

Ronald Lowe, current assistant director of the U.S. Secret Service’s intergovernmental and legislative affairs office, is set to become deputy director in the coming months.

He will succeed Faron Paramore, who has held the role since March 2021 and will retire from the agency after a more-than-three-decade career, USSS said Tuesday.

In his present post, Lowe works with USSS partners at the federal, state and local government levels to carry out the agency’s protection and investigation duties.

The 24-year Secret Service veteran previously served as chief of staff to the now-retired James Murray and as deputy assistant director protective operations office.

His other previous assignments included work as coordinator of the National Special Security Event for a 2016 agency operation, a senior policy adviser to the White House’s intellectual property enforcement coordinator and a portfolio manager in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Earlier in his career, the University of Maryland in College Park alum served as a city police officer in West Palm Beach, Florida.