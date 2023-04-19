Radha Iyengar Plumb Confirmed as DOD Deputy Undersecretary for Acquisition, Sustainment

The U.S. Senate announced it confirmed Radha Iyengar Plumb, acting deputy director of administration and management at the Department of Defense, as deputy undersecretary for acquisition and sustainment for the DOD in a 68-30 vote Tuesday.

President Joe Biden nominated Plumb to the position in June 2022.

Plumb previously served as chief of staff to the deputy secretary of defense.

Prior to DOD, she was director of research and insights for trust and safety at Google with oversight of teams responsible for technical research, data science and business analytics.

She held senior staff positions at the White House National Security Council, DOD and the Department of Energy and was a senior economist at RAND Corp. and global head of policy analysis at Facebook.