NOAA Sets Sights on Satellite, Ground Tech Partnerships

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is looking to conduct research into emerging satellite and ground technologies through broad agency announcements.

Forthcoming BAAs will focus on potential projects to design a microwave sensor, demonstrate ground processes and address passive sensor data corrupting emissions, NOAA said Friday.

The agency wants to explore modern tools that could support the modernization of numerical weather prediction models and satellite support infrastructure.

NOAA added that the research efforts are part of a partnership program under the Office of System Architecture and Advanced Planning.

The agency will post the announcements on the SAM website and host an event for organizations interested in the exploratory initiatives.