Matthew Heideman Promoted to President & GM of Xage Security Government

Matthew Heideman has been elevated to president and general manager of Xage Security Government LLC.

In a LinkedIn post published last week, Heideman announced his promotion from his previous position as vice president of Xage’s U.S. federal arm.

Prior to joining Xage in 2022, Heideman served as director of strategic partnerships and growth at D2iQ, a role in which he worked to expand the company’s public sector business and help clients drive their infrastructure and application modernization initiatives and embrace Kubernetes.

Earlier, he spent more than eight years as a Department of Defense business sales and delivery executive at IBM, where he managed a project portfolio and a profit and loss center valued at $40 million.

Heideman’s other previous positions include program manager and business development lead at Deloitte and business development manager at Lockheed Martin. He began his government contracting career two decades ago as a technical recruiter at TEKsystems, where he held multiple roles of increasing responsibility over nearly six years.