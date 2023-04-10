KBR’s Byron Bright & DOD’s Nickolas Guertin Recognized for 2023 Wash100 Achievements

On Monday, Executive Mosaic highlighted the accomplishments of two 2023 Wash100 Award winners — KBR Government Solutions President Byron Bright and Nickolas Guertin , nominee for assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition — in individual profiles describing why they were selected to this year’s elite list.

The Wash100 list comprises 100 of the top executives across the government contracting landscape. The annual award recognizes these individuals for demonstrating excellence in their organizations and for shaping the future of GovCon.

This year, Bright gained his fourth consecutive Wash100 recognition for driving KBR’s continued delivery of weapons systems and technologies to vital United States military branches, space agencies and other high-growth markets in today’s constantly evolving battlespace. Read more about why Executive Mosaic selected Bright for the 2023 Wash100 list here .

Guertin won his first Wash100 Award this year in recognition of his past and current impact as director of Operational Test and Evaluation within the Office of the Secretary of Defense, and in anticipation of the influence he will have over the GovCon space upon his confirmation to the Navy assistant secretary role. Click here to read Executive Mosaic’s profile of Guertin and learn more about his vision for the position.

Have you used all ten of your votes for this year’s Wash100 popular vote competition? If not, head over to Wash100.com to cast your votes for your favorite GovCon leaders! The race ends April 28, so get your votes in today!