Jason Barke: OPM Close to Launching 2 Federal Cyber Workforce Dashboards

Jason Barke, deputy associate director for strategic workforce planning at the Office of Personnel Management, said OPM expects to launch in the next few months two dashboards meant to help government agencies address gaps in the federal cybersecurity workforce, Federal News Network reported Wednesday.

“The dashboards will allow agencies to better understand who is being hired, who is leaving, retirement eligibility, demographic status and other key information needed for workforce planning,” Barke told FNN in an email.

He said one of the dashboards will help job seekers find cyber-related positions at agencies and the other will provide “granular” data on recruitment and attrition rates.

The OPM official noted that the agency has been collaborating with the cyber community to better understand their data requirements and support their workforce initiatives through the two dashboards, which will use data derived from the OPM’s Enterprise Human Resources Integration database.

Barke said he expects the dashboards to help agencies track and understand long-term trends with regard to their cyber workforce.

“We look forward to really understanding that data, understanding where those hiring gaps are, where those staffing gaps are, and then being able to implement strategies [and] plans to close those gaps, and to really dive in and conduct some root cause analysis to understand why we may not be able to fill gaps,” he stated.