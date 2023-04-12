FCC Senior Counsel Julie Kearney Appointed Chief of Space Bureau

The Federal Communications Commission has appointed Julie Kearney, senior counsel for space law and policy since February, as chief of the Space Bureau, the FCC’s newly launched organization tasked with overseeing satellite policy and licensing matters.

The FCC said Tuesday the Space Bureau was officially launched Tuesday as part of the International Bureau reorganization effort to improve interagency coordination and address future mission requirements of the satellite industry.

Before joining the agency, Kearney was vice president of communications regulatory affairs and policy at customer engagement company Twilio.

Her industry career includes time as global head of communications regulation and policy at Alphabet’s Loon business, director of public policy and legislation at NPR and senior director and regulatory counsel of the Consumer Technology Association.

FCC also announced the appointment of Ethan Lucarelli as chief of the Office of International Affairs, Joel Taubenblatt as chief of the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau and Ronald Repasi as chief of the Office of Engineering and Technology.

“These hardworking, talented professionals interface with our international counterparts, modernize our satellite and orbital debris rules, review license requests for undersea cables upon which international interconnectivity relies, and much more,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.