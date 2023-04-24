FCC Names Kerry Murray Space Bureau Deputy Chief & Chief of Staff

Kerry Murray, deputy chief of the satellite division of the Federal Communications Commission’s International Bureau since March 2015, has been appointed deputy chief and chief of staff of the FCC’s newly launched Space Bureau, according to a recent LinkedIn post.

In her new role, Murray will assist Julie Kearney, chief of the Space Bureau, in overseeing policy and licensing matters related to satellite and space-based communications.

The newly promoted exec previously served as an adviser to the chief of the satellite division on space and Earth station licensing and regulation, spectrum usage and satellite broadband services.

Murray joined the FCC in 1994 as a senior adviser in the telecommunications division of the International Bureau and left the agency three years later to join MCI Telecommunications as director of international regulatory affairs.

In 2004, Murray moved to Dell, where she served as director of global government affairs and public policy.

The FCC launched the Space Bureau earlier this month as part of the International Bureau reorganization effort.