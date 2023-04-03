Doug Lane Presented With 2023 Wash100 Award

Doug Lane , outgoing president and CEO of Capgemini Government Solutions , recently received his 2023 Wash100 Award during a meeting with Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson .

The Wash100 Award annually recognizes the top movers and shakers in the government contracting industry for their invaluable impact across the federal landscape.

This year, Lane received his Wash100 Award for leading Capgemini Government Solutions, securing key contracts and guiding the company’s expansion over the past nine years. Read more about Lane’s selection to the 2023 Wash100 list here .

Executive Mosaic congratulates Doug Lane on his recognition and looks forward to his future influence in the GovCon ecosystem.