Doug Lane Presented With 2023 Wash100 Award

1 min read
Doug Lane Presented With 2023 Wash100 Award
Photo from Executive Mosaic

Doug Lane, outgoing president and CEO of Capgemini Government Solutions, recently received his 2023 Wash100 Award during a meeting with Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson.

The Wash100 Award annually recognizes the top movers and shakers in the government contracting industry for their invaluable impact across the federal landscape. 

Vote for Doug Lane as your favorite 2023 Wash100 winner at Wash100.com!

This year, Lane received his Wash100 Award for leading Capgemini Government Solutions, securing key contracts and guiding the company’s expansion over the past nine years. Read more about Lane’s selection to the 2023 Wash100 list here

Executive Mosaic congratulates Doug Lane on his recognition and looks forward to his future influence in the GovCon ecosystem.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Wash100

Tags:
You might be interested in