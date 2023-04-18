Cadmus Selects Andrea Marr to Succeed Terry Fry as Energy Services Division Lead

Andrea Marr has joined Cadmus as its new Energy Services Division lead, succeeding Terry Fry , who previously held the position.

As part of this leadership transition, Fry will assume the role of executive vice president and head of global energy strategy at Cadmus, the Arlington, Virginia-based company announced on Tuesday.

“I’m delighted Andrea is bringing her exceptional experience, leadership capabilities, and strategic insight to our energy services division,” said Ian Kline , president and CEO of Cadmus.

He also shared his excitement for Fry’s future efforts to diversify Cadmus’ work to support global utility and public sector clients with energy and decarbonization projects.

“Together, these two appointments enhance our ability to grow our impact and deliver for our clients,” Kline said.

Marr has a long history of leading business units centering utilities as well as commercial and industrial clients. Informed by a background in clean energy economy, she brings a unique point of view on urgent decarbonization challenges and the future of the electric grid.

Prior to joining Cadmus, Marr was vice president of industrial energy at Willdan Energy Solutions, a position in which she developed and conducted a strategy that drove the enterprise into new markets and boosted performance and delivery within her department.

Earlier, she served in the U.S. Navy, and in 2013, she was honored by the White House as a Champion of Change for her energy work as a veteran.

“Cadmus is home to some of the best talent collaborating with industry-leading innovators on today’s most pressing energy issues. I’m excited to be joining the Cadmus leadership team as the firm continues to grow and innovate,” Marr commented.

Marr’s appointment follows multiple executive leadership changes made by Cadmus last year. In March 2022, the firm selected Paul Lynch as chief operating officer. Cadmus also hired Robert Cherry as vice president of mergers and acquisitions and Aidan Barrett as M&A associate to position itself for future expansion .