Redhorse’s John Zangardi & DHA’s Lt. Gen Telita Crosland Applauded for 2023 Wash100 Wins

Redhorse Corporation CEO John Zangardi and Defense Health Agency Director Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland – two powerful advocates for federal technology modernization – have been highlighted by Executive Mosaic with commemorative profiles in honor of their 2023 Wash100 Award wins.

This year marks the historic 10th iteration of the acclaimed Wash100 Award , the government contracting industry’s highest honor. In a continuation of its annual tradition, contenders were put through a scrutinizing selection process which carefully weighed their past contributions and expected future impacts, during which Zangardi and Crosland emerged as top performers.

Don’t miss your chance to select John Zangardi and Telita Crosland as your favorite 2023 Wash100 winners! To cast your 10 votes in the award’s annual popular vote contest , please visit Wash100.com .

Zangardi joined the private sector in 2019 following a distinguished military and government career. His understanding of the relationship between technology and the public sector has served as a guiding light for his work on the industry side.

Last year, Zangardi’s efforts to provide emerging technologies to the federal government centered artificial intelligence. Under his leadership, Redhorse secured two contracts from the U.S. Air Force for its AI/ML capabilities. Click here to read his full profile.

Crosland, a first-time Wash100 awardee, was selected for her commitment to incorporating emerging technologies into DHA operations. Since her appointment ceremony in January, when she became the first African American to assume the agency’s director position, Crosland has been outspoken about her vision to bolster DHA capabilities.

Shortly after taking up the post, Crosland spoke at the 2023 AMSUS Annual Meeting in Maryland, were she discussed her vision to ensure that physicians, nurses and medics and corpsmen are “liberated by technology rather than burdened by it.” To read her full profile, click here .