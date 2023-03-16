NTIA Requests Comments on National Spectrum Strategy; Gina Raimondo Quoted

The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration is soliciting comments on the development and implementation of a long-term planning strategy to support current and future spectrum requirements of the public and private sectors.

NTIA said Wednesday the National Spectrum Strategy would address the needs of spectrum-dependent services and technologies, including broadband services, satellite communications, medical devices, small cities and manufacturing applications.

“Starting today, we are seeking input on how we can make the most efficient use of this critical resource, with the goal of identifying new spectrum bands for potential repurposing that will spur competition and innovation for years to come,” announced Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

The framework would focus on three goals: developing a spectrum pipeline to ensure U.S. leadership in spectrum-driven technologies, implementing a long-term strategic spectrum planning process and expanding the overall spectrum capacity or usability through technology.

Responses are due April 17.