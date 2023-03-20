Executive Mosaic Celebrates Northrop Grumman’s Kathy Warden & CIA’s Nand Mulchandani in 2023 Wash100 Profiles

On Monday, two 2023 Wash100 Award winners — Northrop Grumman Chair, CEO and President Kathy Warden and CIA Chief Technology Officer Nand Mulchandani — were highlighted and celebrated for their accomplishments and for their selection to the government contracting sector’s highest accolade.

The Wash100 Award annually recognizes the top 100 executives of consequence working in the vast GovCon ecosystem. While Executive Mosaic takes into account each executive’s career history, major achievements and current impact, it also looks toward the future. Individuals named to the prestigious Wash100 list are uniquely poised to be the movers and shakers of the industry in the coming year.

Kathy Warden received her eighth Wash100 Award this year for her work strategically aligning Northrop Grumman’s technology portfolio with the needs and priorities of the company’s defense customers. Notably in 2022, Northrop publicly debuted its new B-21 Raider long-range strike bomber aircraft developed in partnership with the U.S. Air Force. Read Warden’s full Wash100 profile here .

2023 marks Nand Mulchandani’s first year of recognition on the Wash100 list. Mulchandani made history in 2022 when he was named the CIA’s first-ever CTO. Throughout his past 10 months in the role, Mulchandani has worked to help harness cutting-edge technology innovations to further the CIA’s mission. Prior to joining the CIA, Mulchandani served as CTO for the Department of Defense’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center. Click here to read Mulchandani’s full Wash100 profile.

