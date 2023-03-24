MITRE Creates Community Engagement Group for System of Trust Framework

MITRE has established a community engagement group to guide the development and implementation of its System of Trust supply chain security risk management framework.

The 30-member group is tasked with using evidence-based data to identify supply chain risks and assess their impact on financial stability, legal and ethics, foreign and competitor influence, business operations and service delivery.

Specifically, the panel will help develop the System of Trust framework’s Body of Knowledge content that outlines top-level risk categories for suppliers, supplies and services.

MITRE has developed a prototype cloud-native risk model manager informed by input from the group to expand users’ access to the BoK content. The web-based application enables active tailoring of the BoK content into profiled sub-sets of supply chain risks to address particular assessment requirements.

“As aligned to our whole-of-nation approach, the MITRE System of Trust community brings together not only major chip manufacturers and IT and OT companies but also representation from financial, energy, defense, and telecom industries, as well as from government and industry associations,” said Yosry Barsoum, vice president and director of the Center for Securing the Homeland at MITRE.

The nonprofit research organization unveiled the System of Trust framework in June 2022 to help organizations evaluate and mitigate potential supply chain security risks.