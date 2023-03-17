Executive Mosaic CEO Presents Jacobs’ Steve Arnette With 2023 Wash100 Award

Steve Arnette , executive vice president and president of the critical missions solutions business at Jacobs, was presented with his 2023 Wash100 Award during a recent meeting with Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson .

Arnette earned his first Wash100 Award this year for leading his business unit’s growth efforts through notable contract awards, and specifically for the company’s work supporting critical NASA missions.

As a future-focused award, the Wash100 not only recognizes key figures in the GovCon landscape for their past accomplishments but for their anticipated future impact on government missions as well.

Since Arnette’s selection to the 2023 Wash100 list, his business unit at Jacobs secured a potential 10-year $3.2 billion contract to manage launch infrastructure and ground systems at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Under the contract, Jacobs will support NASA programs such as the Exploration Ground Systems, the Orion and Space Launch System rockets and the International Space Station.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Arnette and the Jacobs team for their selection to the 2023 Wash100 roster.