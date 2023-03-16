DOD Industrial Base Senior Advisor Erin Simpson to Lead Joint Production Accelerator Cell

The Department of Defense has promoted Erin Simpson, senior advisor of industrial base policy, to executive director of the agency’s Joint Production Accelerator Cell, Simpson announced in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

She will lead the DOD team that explores innovative technologies to improve weapons manufacturing capacity and flexibility.

The Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment established JPAC earlier this month to manage the expansion of munition production lines. Simpson was chosen one year after she assumed the role of senior advisor.

Prior to joining the agency, Simpson founded a business services firm called Archer Avenue Consulting. She also worked for more than four years at Northrop Grumman, where she served as director of a variety of programs, including space systems strategy development and deployment.