DeEtte Gray of CACI & Michael Tarulli of Goldman Sachs Highlighted for 2023 Wash100 Award Wins

Executive Mosaic publications sang the praises of 2023 Wash100 Award winners DeEtte Gray of CACI International and Michael Tarulli of Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, detailing the successes they have enjoyed to earn them government contracting’s most distinguished prize.

The Wash100 Award is a now decade-old tradition bestowed upon only the most accomplished and promising leaders working in the sector. These awardees are carefully selected by EM’s discerning voting body, vetted in the areas of innovation, vision, reliability, longevity of impact and more.

Concurrent with the rollout of Wash100 profiles is EM’s yearly popular voting contest. Held amongst the 100 awardees, it gives you the reader the chance to support your favorite change-makers from the roster. Voting closes in less than a month so participate today at Wash100.com !

Gray is no stranger to the award: a seven-time Wash100 recipient, the executive achieved another landmark year through her work enabling information technology transformation and advocating for STEM education. Her role as president of business and IT solutions at CACI finds her spearheading the delivery of technology modernization services to government customers. The services are concentrated in enterprise applications design and development and business process services delivery.

If you want to learn more about Gray’s recent work and career, read her GovCon Wire profile here .

Tarulli is a first-time winner of the award and a managing director at Goldman Sachs who caught the voting body’s attention for his administration of the company’s international investments in the aerospace, defense and government services markets. In 2022 alone, Goldman Sachs was the exclusive financial adviser to Vectrus on its all-stock merger transaction with the Vertex Company to form V2X, along with a host of other significant GovCon transactions.

Read more about the deals and shrewd business acumen that resulted in Tarulli’s win at ExecutiveBiz here .