2023 Wash100 Spotlights: Veritas’ Ramzi Musallam Earns 8th Award & GM Defense’s Stephen duMont Makes Wash100 Debut

Two government contracting industry leaders, Veritas Capital CEO and Managing Partner Ramzi Musallam and GM Defense President Stephen duMont , took the spotlight on Monday as Executive Mosaic congratulated them for their selection to the 2023 Wash100 list.

The Wash100 Award annually honors the top 100 executives of consequence making a difference in the GovCon ecosystem. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Wash100 Award, which serves as GovCon’s list of key individuals poised for greatness in the coming year.

Ramzi Musallam earned his eighth consecutive Wash100 Award this year, placing him among the top one percent of winners in the accolade’s decade-long history. Musallam earned his recognition this year for continuing Veritas’ momentum in key market areas with acquisitions in the government technology sector.

Executive Mosaic had the exclusive opportunity to interview Musallam last year, and he shed light on Veritas’ role in the GovCon landscape as a strategic investor. Read our interview with Musallam here , and you can find his full 2023 Wash100 profile here to learn more about his accomplishments last year.

Stephen duMont made his debut on the Wash100 list this year for spearheading company growth efforts through key business partnerships and collaborative efforts with defense organizations. duMont has been with GM Defense for nearly two years, and in his current role he supports defense and government customers with manufacturing, design and engineering capabilities. Click here to read more about duMont and his selection to the coveted award.