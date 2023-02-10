NSF Launches Program to Accelerate Research Translation at Higher Education Institutions; Arati Prabhakar Quoted

The National Science Foundation has unveiled a $60 million program to support academic institutions in translating science and engineering research ideas into new products and services with societal and economic impacts.

NSF said Thursday the Accelerating Research Translation program is seeking proposals from higher education institutions that offer educational and training opportunities for graduate students and postdoctoral researchers and conduct specific translational research activities.

The ART initiative will also fund the development of infrastructure to expand institutional capacity to support research translation efforts in the short and long terms. NSF will give up to $6 million per award over a four-year term to academic institutions that have demonstrated strong science and engineering research but are in need of the infrastructure required to expand their work.

Arati Prabhakar, director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, said the new program will support the Biden administration’s efforts to advance S&T innovation across the nation.

“The National Science Foundation’s new ART program directly addresses a long-standing gap between academic research and the solutions our country needs,” Prabhakar, a former Wash100 award recipient, said.