Executive Mosaic Highlights GDMS’ Chris Brady and NASA’s Pamela Melroy in Honor of 2023 Wash100 Wins

General Dynamics Mission Systems ’ Chris Brady and NASA ’s Pamela Melroy – two of the strongest innovators in the government contracting industry – have been spotlighted by Executive Mosaic as 2023 Wash100 Award winners.

The annual Wash100 Award reached its 10th anniversary this year, continuing its tradition of honoring notable figures in GovCon with the most prestigious recognition in the community. During an intense selection process, Brady and Melroy’s dedicated leadership stood out from the competition and earned both executives a spot in the 2023 Wash100 class.

Brady's win marks his fourth consecutive Wash100 Award. Since joining GDMS more than 20 years ago, Brady's unparalleled commitment to emerging technology has driven the company forward. In his fourth year as president of GDMS, Brady continued to shine as his leadership landed the organization numerous contract wins in 2022.

Melroy’s dedication to cultivating the next generation of STEM leaders has served as a guiding light for her efforts in her current role. The NASA astronaut, who currently serves as the agency’s deputy administrator, won her first Wash100 Award for her work to encourage scientific innovation through multiple NASA initiatives.

Last year, these efforts included issuing new grants under the Innovative Advanced Concepts program and promoting the Acquisition Innovation Launchpad.

