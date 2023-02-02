Department of the Navy CIO Appoints Solutions Chief Don Yeske as Acting CTO

The Department of the Navy’s Office of the Chief Information Officer has chosen Don Yeske, its chief solutions architect, to serve as acting chief technology officer, he announced in a LinkedIn post.

The position was previously held by Jane Rathburn, who was promoted to principal deputy CIO.

Yeske joined DON CIO in October 2021 from the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, where he led the Expeditionary Enterprise Systems and Services Division.

Before NIWC Atlantic, he spent two years as head of future operations at the U.S. Marine Corps headquarters. He was also senior information technology adviser at the Defense Security Cooperation Agency in Afghanistan.

He subsequently became part of the Combined Security Transition Command-Afghanistan, as director of operational sustainment, information and communication technology.

Earlier in his career, he worked for prominent defense companies including Northrop Grumman and Science Applications International Corp.