Avril Haines & Gerry Fasano Celebrated As 2023 Wash100 Award Winners

On Thursday, Executive Mosaic singled out two of GovCon’s most impactful leaders — Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and Gerry Fasano , president of the defense group at Leidos — to celebrate their 2023 Wash100 wins.

Each year, Executive Mosaic honors 100 “executives of consequence” for their invaluable contributions and influence across the vast government contracting ecosystem. This year is particularly significant as it represents the Wash100 Award’s tenth year of unmatched recognition and excellence.

Avril Haines is named to the Wash100 this year for her continued focus on national security threat assessment and her efforts to enhance information sharing in the advancement of critical missions.

In her keynote remarks during the Potomac Officers Club’s 8th Annual Intel Summit, she said having a “strong, adaptive and innovative” intelligence community is a priority she puts at the top of her list.

Haines’ 2023 win marks her third consecutive year being named to the distinguished Wash100 list. Click here to read Haines’ full Wash100 profile.

From industry, Executive Mosaic applauds Gerry Fasano for his fourth consecutive Wash100 Award. Fasano earned the recognition this year for his leadership and continued efforts to bring technological capabilities and services to national defense missions.

Fasano leads Leidos’ efforts in areas like autonomy, advanced analytics, C4ISR, digital modernization, enterprise logistics and secure agile software development. Read Fasano’s Wash100 profile here .

