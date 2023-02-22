ANAB Certified as Accreditation Body for DOD Cyberspace Workforce Qualification Program

The Department of Defense has approved the American National Standards Institute’s National Accreditation Board as an authoritative body for the Pentagon’s updated cyber workforce framework.

The ANSI subsidiary will serve as the accreditation body for the DOD Manual 8140.03 Cyberspace Workforce Qualification and Management Program, the third update to the department’s policy for identifying, developing and qualifying cyber professionals.

John Sherman, DOD chief information officer and a 2023 Wash100 awardee, issued the DOD manual to modernize cyber workforce management and tracking across the Pentagon.

ANAB developed its personnel certification accreditation program based on the international standard ISO/IEC 17024, which contains general requirements for organizations that certify persons and professionals.

The ISO/IEC 17024 accreditation certifies that ANAB-accredited bodies underwent a valid, fair and reliable assessment.

“Cyber security certifications offered by different ANAB-accredited certification bodies are industry recognized and nationally portable, offering service members advantages including career advancement, better job performance, and practitioner credibility,” said Vijay Krishna, vice president of credentialing programs at ANAB.