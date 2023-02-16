John Sherman Releases DOD Manual on Cyberspace Workforce Qualification & Management Program

John Sherman, chief information officer of the Department of Defense and a 2023 Wash100 awardee, has issued a new DOD manual that seeks to modernize the department’s management of its cybersecurity workforce.

The Cyberspace Workforce Qualification & Management Program manual seeks to provide the department’s components with a wider set of options to achieve and manage a qualified workforce in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, cyber enablers, cyber effects and cyber intelligence, DOD said Tuesday.

“[DoD 8140] provides a targeted, role-based approach to identify, develop, and qualify cyber personnel by leveraging the DoD Cyber Workforce Framework (DCWF),” Sherman said during his April 2021 testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“The [policy series] will require workforce members to demonstrate a foundational understanding at the work role level while also addressing personnel capability and continuous professional development at the work role level,” he noted.

He added that the manual will help facilitate the management and tracking of cyber workforce capabilities across the enterprise.

DOD 8140 replaces the manual on Information Assurance Workforce Improvement Program.

“The 8140 policy series unifies cyber workforce development efforts under a common umbrella and facilitates greater mobility across population types,” said Patrick Johnson, director of the workforce innovation directorate at DOD.