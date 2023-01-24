SDA’s Layered Military Satellite Network Renamed as Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture; Derek Tournear Quoted

The Space Development Agency has renamed the National Defense Space Architecture as the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture to better describe SDA’s mission to provide the joint warfighter with space-based capabilities in support of terrestrial missions through the creation, implementation and operation of a proliferated satellite constellation in low-Earth orbit.

The Space Force said Monday SDA continues to incorporate its space operations and acquisition functions into the national defense hybrid space enterprise, including proliferated LEO advancements to assist with end-to-end missile warning, tracking and missile defense missions.

SDA Director Derek Tournear said Air Force Secretary and three-time Wash100 awardee Frank Kendall as well as Frank Calvelli, assistant secretary of the Air Force for space acquisitions and integration, approved the name change for the agency’s layered satellite network. Breaking Defense reported this news.

Tournear, a previous Wash100 awardee, told the publication that SDA’s focus is “on proliferated” networks of satellites and efforts to quickly bring capabilities into the hands of warfighters.