Public Sector is Embracing Cloud, DevSecOps & AI Adoption Despite Existing Barriers, SAIC Survey Reports

Science Applications International Corp. has published the results of its Federal Response to Cloud, DevSecOps and AI survey , providing insight into federal progress in implementing cloud and artificial intelligence as well as fully applying the DevSecOps method, all of which have grown in prominence within recent years.

Responses collected from over 375 information technology and business leaders across defense and civilian agencies revealed that while federal organizations are welcoming these novel tools, many are experiencing challenges in budgeting and implementation , SAIC announced from Reston, Virginia on Wednesday.

“The survey results uncover not just technology opportunities and challenges government leaders face in leveraging cloud for strategic advantage, but also the realities of the state of DevSecOps and AI maturity within government,” commented SAIC CTO Bob Ritchie .

According to the survey results , 70 percent of government agencies currently use two or more cloud service providers.

Despite commitments to cloud migration, agencies still face hurdles in financing cloud technology. 48 percent of survey respondents noted insufficient budgeting as an issue and 47 percent cited lack of forecasting as a problem when utilizing the cloud.

DevSecOps, which Rana Barzegar , SAIC’s senior director of Software Innovation Factory, said “provides agencies with increased agility, security, speed and quality for IT modernization initiatives,” is becoming more widely adopted. According to the data, a decisive 90 percent of respondents noted that agencies are making efforts to implement the approach.

At the same time, more than half of these organizations have encountered problems during the integration process, which 54 percent of those surveyed highlighted as the largest barrier to deploying a DevSecOps service.

AI, which has become a flourishing area of discussion within federal agencies, is still being viewed as a distant goal in these communities. The survey found that less than 20 percent of participants reported a high likelihood of adopting the technology within the next year, while 57 percent noted policy and governance as major barriers to AI implementation.

Survey responses were collected from Oct. 15 to Nov. 3, 2022 in partnership with Market Connections .