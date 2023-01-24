LaunchDarkly Feature Management Software Achieves FedRAMP Validation; Sara Mazer Quoted

LaunchDarkly has received FedRAMP authorization at the moderate impact level for its LaunchDarkly Federal feature management software.

Sponsored by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services , this achievement reportedly makes the program the first feature management platform to earn FedRAMP validation , the Oakland, California-based company announced on Tuesday.

“The public sector is tasked with continuously improving their platforms and applications – often with strict regulations and requirements around their development,” emphasized LaunchDarkly Federal CTO Sara Mazer .

“With this authorization, U.S. government agencies and commercial partners can leverage LaunchDarkly’s market-leading technology to standardize low-risk releases, accelerate software deployments, and progressively deliver new functionality to production environments,” she added.

LaunchDarkly Federal enables government agencies to conduct targeted rollouts, enhance release experiences and deliver new technology to a high number of users while supporting both connected and disconnected operations at the enterprise level.

The FedRAMP validation will better position LaunchDarkly to aid federal agencies and their industry partners in migrating and modernizing applications while maintaining safety and control.

These services align with government commitments to adopt zero trust architectures and secure cloud services while continuing their DevSecOps modernization endeavors, including the continuous integration/continuous delivery strategy.

In May of last year, LaunchDarkly announced that the software supports HIPAA standards, which allows the company to enter into Business Associate Agreements with clients requiring compliance or handling protected health information .

LaunchDarkly has already been used within CMS as an infrastructure for their websites, mobile applications and software and to deploy a new header for the CMS Medicare Authenticated Experience.

The program has also been adopted by U.S. national parks, which use LaunchDarkly to manage their Recreation.gov website, and government credit unions, who use the program to control releases while maintaining secure infrastructure .