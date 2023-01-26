GSA Launches Pilot Coworking Space to Improve Federal Agencies’ Offices; Robin Carnahan Quoted

The General Services Administration has inaugurated its Workplace Innovation Lab as part of the Biden administration’s Management Agenda to modernize the federal workplace.

The facility was built at GSA’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., as a hub for government agencies to test innovations that can benefit their on-site operations, GSA said.

It was additionally designed to serve as an experimental federal coworking space where GSA can gather user experience feedback for continuous improvement.

Allsteel, Cisco, Haworth / Price Modern, Miller-Knoll, Kimball International and Swiftspace / VOE were tapped by GSA to furnish the 25,000-square foot facility.

”The future of the office workplace is now. We’re imagining it and building it right here in partnership with both industry innovators and our federal customers,” GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan remarked. “This is a space where agency decision makers and their teams can experience the latest technologies, equipment, and furniture that’s designed to empower federal employees to deliver even more effectively.”