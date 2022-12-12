Report: White House Seeks to Simplify Approval for Space Activities With Executive Order

The White House is working on a new executive order that seeks to streamline the approval process for rocket launches, satellite deployment and other private space activities as more companies express interest in investing in service satellites, private space stations and other projects over the next decade, Reuters reported Friday.

The EO would be part of the White House National Space Council’s effort to update U.S. space laws and could be ready for signing by early 2023, according to people familiar with the matter.

One of the sources said the order would direct the Department of Commerce to come up with an online tool to guide companies as they go through the licensing process for space-related initiatives and would serve as an initial step to simplify existing space rules.

According to the report, a team of U.S. officials working on the EO is exploring ways to drive congressional action that would authorize certain federal agencies to oversee space ventures.