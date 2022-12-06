US-EU Trade and Technology Council Unveils Actions to Advance Cooperation on Emerging Tech

The U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council conducted its third ministerial meeting Monday and launched a number of initiatives to advance transatlantic cooperation in various areas, such as supporting digital connectivity in third countries, cooperating on new and emerging technologies and establishing resilient semiconductor supply chains.

The U.S. and the European Union are releasing a joint AI roadmap to inform the approaches to trustworthy AI and AI risk management, publishing a joint study on AI’s impact on the workforce and collaborating on a pilot project on synthetic data in medicine and health and privacy-enhancing technologies as part of efforts to advance cooperation on emerging technologies, the White House said Monday.

The EU and the U.S. plan to create an expert task force aimed at addressing barriers to collaboration on research related to quantum information science and technology and come up with joint recommendations for implementing electro-mobility charging infrastructure to advance the adoption of electric vehicles.

The council announced the launch of the Strategic Standards Information mechanism to facilitate data sharing on international standardization activities.

The U.S. and EU will implement an early warning system to mitigate disruptions to semiconductor supply chains.

The council also cited a number of measures to promote values online; strengthen trade, security and economic prosperity; and pursue efforts to support trade-related environment, health and labor initiatives.

State Secretary and previous Wash100 awardee Antony Blinken, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai co-chaired the meeting with European Commission Executive Vice Presidents Valdis Dombrovskis and Margrethe Vestager.