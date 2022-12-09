GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan Endorses New Federal Building Performance Standard

U.S. General Services Administrator Robin Carnahan has expressed her support for the Biden administration’s new Federal Building Performance Standard to decarbonize government facilities.

The guideline, which the White House announced on Wednesday, requires upgrading the government’s 30,000 existing buildings to make them more energy efficient.

“The new standard advances the Biden-Harris Administration’s leadership in making the federal government a model for decarbonization and clean energy innovation,” Carnahan said in statement. “GSA is excited to help lead the way toward a net-zero federal footprint that will save money for taxpayers, reduce harmful emissions, and help spur demand for next-generation clean energy technologies,” she added.

She previously pledged to not install any more fossil fuel-powered equipment on any of GSA’s facilities, over 20 percent of which now run solely on electricity.