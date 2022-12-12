Robert Turk Named Acting Director, CIO of DTRA IT Directorate

Robert Turk, a retired U.S. Army colonel, has been appointed as acting director and chief information officer at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s Information Management and Technology Directorate, according to a LinkedIn post published Saturday.

In his new role, Turk is responsible for overseeing the agency’s network modernization and information technology reform initiatives and facilitating information sharing across the Department of Defense to support efforts to counter the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

Prior to his appointment, Turk was DTRA’s deputy IT director and deputy CIO and chief of the cybersecurity department.

He joined the agency in 2015 following a brief stint at CACI International as a senior cybersecurity engineer.

Turk held various leadership positions during his more than 25-year service in the Army, most recently as military assistant to the deputy assistant secretary of defense for research and deputy director for policy and plans at the Office of the Secretary of Defense.