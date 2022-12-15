OMB Will Take Industry Feedback on Cybersecurity Standards

Steve Kelly, a senior director for cybersecurity and emerging technology on the National Security Council, said the U.S. Office of Management and Budget will soon take feedback from industry experts for its planned rollout of new cybersecurity standards, FedScoop reported Wednesday.

Kelly discussed the industry consultation during the Fortinet Federal Security Transformation Summit on Dec. 8 and adds that OMB is partnering with software providers as it introduced the new standards.

“OMB is working closely with agencies to ensure a consistent approach to implementation, and [we] plan to soon host a listening session with software makers and other interested parties to continue to take their feedback on some of the language,” said Kelly.

OMB is set to publish the minimum cybersecurity requirements for vendors by January 2023.