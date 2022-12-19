NIST Posts Draft Revised Guidelines for Developing Digital ID Technologies

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has published draft guidelines to inform the development of secure, privacy-protective digital identity platforms to help combat fraud and cybercrime.

Laurie Locascio, director of NIST and undersecretary of commerce for standards and technology, said in a statement published Friday that the agency is seeking industry input on the potential impacts of the technologies on members of marginalized groups and underserved communities.

The fourth revision to the four-volume Special Publication 800-63 Digital Identity Guidelines document suite covers technical requirements for identity proofing and authentication of real-life people, such as government contractor employees.

It also includes privacy requirements and outlines recommendations for enhancing equity and usability of digital identity platforms and associated equipment and processes.

“This draft update reinforces that NIST’s guidelines have always allowed for alternatives to facial recognition as well as appropriate and fair use of facial recognition technologies and that NIST will be more fully defining these alternatives in the final guidelines,” said Jason Miller, deputy director for management at the Office of Management and Budget.

Responses to the draft publication are due March 24, 2023.