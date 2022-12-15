Lt. Gen. Robert Skinner on DISA’s Role in Advancing National Security Objectives

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Skinner, director of the Defense Information Systems Agency, said DISA’s work in information technology, cybersecurity and emerging technologies play key roles in achieving the objectives set in the 2022 National Defense Strategy.

During his speech at the 2022 Department of Defense Intelligence Information System Worldwide Conference, Skinner highlighted DISA’s efforts to deliver advanced warfighting capabilities including its Thunderdome zero trust security project, the agency said Wednesday.

“Innovation is alive and well. Innovation is here in the United States and innovation will continue to make us powerful,” Skinner, a 2022 Wash100 awardee, remarked.

The official said that DISA also works to secure identity credentialing and access management for the Department of Defense’s applications and uses commercial cloud infrastructure.

In addition, Skinner mentioned the recent $9 billion Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract vehicle to awarded Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft and Oracle.

“JWCC is an example of us being ready. We have developed an environment with systems integration, infrastructure as a code, a marketplace system and DevSecOps,” Skinner said.