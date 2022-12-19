Johns Hopkins APL Secures USAF IDIQ for Weapons Analysis Software, Hardware Tools

The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory booked a $49.9 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract to supply weapons analysis software and hardware systems to the Air Force Research Laboratory.

Under the terms of the cost-plus-fixed-fee award, APL will furnish platforms and tools that AFRL will use to develop and analyze the performance of sensors, payloads and subsystems, the Department of Defense said Friday.

Johns Hopkins APL is entitled to $500,000 upon award for the delivery of customized designed models, software routines, and hardware subsystems over a seven-year period ending Dec. 15, 2029. AFRL will obtain funds from its research, development, test and evaluation budget for fiscal year 2022.

The service branch chose APL through a sole-source solicitation process focused on university-affiliated research centers.